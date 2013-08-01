BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
HOUSTON Aug 1 Independent U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp reached a record 190,000 barrels per day of gasoline and diesel fuel exports in the second quarter this year, executives told analysts on Thursday in an earnings conference call.
Chief Executive Gary Heminger said that level of exports was "pretty much at the peak" of what Marathon can do, but the company is investing to export more in the future.
Executives also said the company had replaced foreign sweet crude imports with Texas sweet crudes at its 451,000 bpd Galveston Bay refinery in Texas about six months after acquiring the plant from BP Plc.
Marathon Chief Financial Officer Don Templin also said the company spent about $20 million per month on ethanol credits during the quarter to comply with federal mandates on blending biofuels with refined products.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict