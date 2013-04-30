GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
April 30 Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a 22 percent increase in quarterly earnings, helped by higher sales from its Galveston Bay plant.
Marathon, the third-largest stand-alone U.S. refining company, said its first-quarter profit was $725 million, or $2.17 per share, compared with $596 million or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.
Earnings met the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Marathon finalized its purchase of the Galveston Bay refinery in February. The plant, known for a 2005 explosion that killed 15 workers, was purchased from BP Plc as part of a $2.4 billion sale of Gulf Coast assets.
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
SINGAPORE, May 31 Oil prices fell on Wednesday, as rising output from Libya added to concerns about increasing U.S. production which is undermining OPEC-led production cuts aimed at tightening the market.