Russia's Yandex to close offices in Ukraine's Odessa and Kiev -RIA
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top search site Yandex has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa, RIA news agency cited the company as saying on Thursday.
Jan 30 Marathon Petroleum Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit as the U.S. refining company processed higher amounts of cheaper domestic crude oil in its plants, helping lift refining margins.
The company reported a fourth-quarter profit of $755 million, or $2.24 per share, compared with a loss of $75 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
The refiner more than doubled its fourth-quarter dividend to 35 cents per share and said its board approved an additional $2.65 billion share buyback program.
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top search site Yandex has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa, RIA news agency cited the company as saying on Thursday.
* Ferratum Oyj says Dorval Asset Management now holds 1.1 million shares in Ferratum, representing 5.09% of total issued share capital of Ferratum. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: