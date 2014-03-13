* Lesotho race one in growing number of extreme marathons
* Race is run on dirt roads at high elevation
* People "want a challenge", Antarctica run organiser says
By Ed Stoddard
KATSE DAM, Lesotho, March 13 The gorgeous
scenery is a welcome distraction from the aches in your legs as
you run along a dirt road twisting through African villages and
up hills so steep you can't see the tops.
Welcome to the Highlands Trout Mountain Challenge in the
southern African kingdom of Lesotho. Sponsored by and taking its
name from a company that exports trout to Japan, it is one of
the newest entries in a small but growing global phenomenon of
unusual or extreme marathon events.
Other such marathons take intrepid runners to North Korea or
Antarctica. Perhaps one of the most challenging marathon of them
all is the so-called Spartathlon that covers the 246 km (153
miles) between Athens and Sparta.
The Spartathlon's website makes much of the availability of
medical services and hospitals all along the route.
Launched in 2012, the Lesotho run poses its own special
challenges. It takes place at around 2,300 m (over 7,000 ft)
above sea level which, combined with brutal climbs and a route
that snakes mostly along rough dirt roads, means it is not for
the fainthearted, or the short of breath.
It also is decidedly off the beaten path - part of the
appeal of this kind of marathon tourism - and gives at least a
fleeting glimpse of life in the hills of rugged, rural Lesotho.
Along the route, herdsmen on horseback or donkeys navigate
treacherous paths as they follow their sure-footed sheep and
cattle. Dogs of all sorts and sizes, used for hunting and
herding, trail the grazing livestock.
To ward off the chill at these alpine altitudes, many of the
horsemen are clad in Lesotho's trademark blankets, their bright
colours a striking contrast with the deep green contours of the
late summer mountain foliage.
At water stops, crowds of excited children gather to witness
the spectacle of strangers running or - depending on the
gradient and the individual, often walking - past modest homes,
squat, oval stone structures topped with thatched roofing.
Fields of maize, the regional staple, dot the route, and
between the rows of corn stalks sprout the plants of another
regional favourite, marijuana. In a number of the villages the
pungent smell of this harvest hangs in the still mountain air.
INTIMATE AFFAIR
It is also an intimate affair, as fewer than two dozen
runners took part in the 42.2 km (26.2 miles) - the standard
marathon distance - race while about the same number ran the
half marathon at this year's event on March 1.
For myself and some of the friends I made along the way, the
attraction was in the novelty, the scenery, and also the
difficulty, as it was a "training run" for the big race on the
regional sports calendar - the Comrades Marathon on June 1.
Held in South Africa on a route between the hilly city of
Pietermaritzburg and the Indian Ocean port city of Durban, the
Comrades is an 89-km epic - more than twice as long as a normal
marathon - which attracts 18,000 entrants a year.
I have done one Comrades and this year will be my second
attempt, and the Lesotho run certainly lived up to its
reputation as a "conditioning race" for the "Big One".
The altitude, terrain and hills added more than an hour to
my normal and not particularly fast marathon time, clocking in
at 5-1/2 hours - about half the time I plan to spend on my feet
at the Comrades.
About four hours in, I did question what I was doing - but
then you realise Comrades will be more than twice as long, so
you had better suck it up and get on with it.
Staring up a hill whose top you cannot see can cause a
sinking feeling, but that's when one of the golden rules of
long-distance running kicks in - if you can't see the top, walk
it!
EASTER ISLAND TO NORTH KOREA
The views are worth it for this and some of the other
"extreme" marathons, which even include Easter Island, where a
marathon and half marathon will be run on June 1.
The events also tap into the goal of some marathoners with
deep pockets - or generous sponsors - to run a 42.2-km marathon
on all seven continents, much like climbers who want to scale
the summit of the highest peak on every continent.
The Pyongyang Marathon, to be held on April 13, enables you
to "visit the city centre while running in one of the world's
most hermetic countries", according to the website of tour
organisers "Experience North Korea".
Various "safari marathons" in South Africa and Kenya enable
you to run down paths trod by lions and elephants - usually
under the watchful eyes of armed rangers.
The 15th Antarctica Marathon & Half Marathon took place on
Sunday, with 191 runners from 18 countries taking part.
"I think people are challenging themselves a lot more. So
marathoners are looking for something extra, beyond running a
marathon in a city," Scott Guillemette, the general manager of
Boston-based Marathon Tours & Travel, the Antarctica race's
event organiser and tour operator, told Reuters.
The 2015 and 2016 Antarctica races are already sold out.
In Lesotho, I managed to keep some dignity intact by
finishing second from last instead of last, meriting, like all
the runners, a medal bearing a trout insignia. But the final
place was not the point. I'll be back.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Sonya Hepinstall)