MILAN Oct 15 Private equity fund PAI has agreed to purchase 78.39 percent of Italian eyewear-maker Marcolin at 4.25 euros per share or around 207 million euros ($268.42 million), PAI said on Monday.

The offer price is set below Friday's closing price of 4.7820 euro for Marcolin shares.

PAI will launch a takeover offer at 4.25 euros a share for all the shares it does not yet own.

The deal, which needs regulatory approval, is expected to be closed by the end of November.

($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)