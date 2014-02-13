BRIEF-ASML denies it has infringed any of Nikon’s patents
* Says it categorically denies the company has infringed any of Nikon’s patents, repsonding to Nikon suits Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
MILAN Feb 13 Italian eyewear firm Marcolin and menswear designer Ermenegildo Zegna have agreed a licensing deal for Marcolin to make and distribute sunglasses and frames for Ermenegildo Zegna and its womenswear brand Agnona.
The licences will last for 10 years with the first products due to be launched in January 2015, the companies said on Thursday. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Says its unit Applied BioCode Inc commenced the clinical trial for enteritis IVD Reagents 18-plex GI panel and automatic molecular diagnostic system BioCode MDx 3000