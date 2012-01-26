By Lucy P. Marcus
Jan 26 In the past couple of months,
several companies have gone through extreme and very public
upheaval. Such transitions offer opportunities for fundamental,
board-led change for the better, but they are also fraught with
significant risks. Recent developments at RIM and Yahoo
help illustrate three pitfalls: "managing from the
grave," sequence and timing, and misplaced suspense.
One of the big risks at a time of transition is that those
who leave the helm are tempted to "manage from the grave," being
more concerned about their own individual legacy than that of
the company.
For example, BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIM) has
finally rid itself of its founders' disastrous co-CEO/co-chair
setup. Yet the stamp of the old management team is still very
much in evidence. The founders continue to have a strong
presence in the company, with both remaining as board members
and Mike Lazaridis staying on to head a newly-created innovation
committee.
RIM needs revolution, not evolution, and yet it has chosen
to replace its co-CEOs with a company insider, Thorsten Heins,
one of RIM's two chief operating officers. While this may
provide some continuity, what RIM needs right now are fresh eyes
and ideas.
RIM's newly appointed independent chair, Barbara Stymiest,
has been on the board for five years, and though she comes with
strong credentials, she may be too closely associated with past
failures to be truly independent. Only time will tell if the
former co-CEOs and co-chairs can truly let go and give the
company the freedom it needs to right itself. Also in question
is whether the new CEO and the board can resist being
deferential to the founders or the pull of past strategies. To
make the decisive moves needed to stop a death spiral, they must
do both.
In another case, Yahoo's decision to hire a new CEO before
refreshing its board may prove to be a real detriment to
fundamental change, again demonstrating a desire to "manage from
the grave." Jerry Yang may have left, and several other board
members may be leaving as well, but by appointing the new CEO
itself, the outgoing board has set the company on a path that a
new board with fresh perspective might not see as the best way
forward.
GETTING THE SEQUENCE WRONG
This brings into a focus a second risk: getting the sequence
of renewal wrong. By choosing to appoint the new CEO before a
new board takes over, Yahoo's existing board may have made a
fundamental error for the company.
By making this move Yahoo's current board has lost a
significant amount of trust not only in the investment community
but also among other stakeholders. The new CEO is potentially
less credible to the market, and the new board may find it hard
to work with him - or worse, decide that he is actually not the
right choice for the job.
Had a new board hired the CEO, it would have signaled that
long-term chemistry and commonality of purpose and vision was in
place. Instead, this CEO will always be perceived as "of the
past board" and will have to work that much harder to build
trust with the new board and investors.
NO CLIFFHANGERS
One last danger is worth highlighting: Both RIM and Yahoo
have dragged their feet on making decisions and sending a clear
message to the market.
RIM promised to make changes to its governance structure
months ago, and by not following through quickly and decisively,
it shook the faith of investors and made people irate. It will
have to work hard to regain the trust that has been lost. Most
worrying, the changes may be too little, too late, and the
announcements so far have not done much to quell concerns.
Yahoo's board continues to leave everyone in suspense as to
how many and which board members will be leaving the board
besides Jerry Yang. This unnecessarily compounds the uncertainty
that already surrounds Yahoo. If the board knows who will go, it
should make that clear now. If it doesn't know, it had better
decide fast.
So how can boards avoid these issues when managing through
tough transitions?
TAKING RESPONSIBILITY
Avoiding the repetition of past mistakes is a responsibility
that rests with individuals. For those who step down, it means
resisting the temptation to manage from the grave - taking some
last decision that will bind the company beyond their tenure.
For continuing board members it means having the courage to make
a decisive break with the past. They need to learn and apply the
lessons of the company's past and not fall victim to them or
carry them forward.
The board appoints the board, as it were, but this
represents a significant opportunity if those doing the
appointing ask themselves who will be the best people to help
move the company into the future. It is a tough task, because in
times of extreme upheaval it means admitting that perhaps their
own actions have been detrimental. The board's holdovers must
ask themselves who can bring the skills and experience needed to
provide the stewardship their organization requires in a
difficult period of transition.
For incoming board members it means avoiding the danger of
being "sold" accounts of the past and establishing for
themselves a full picture of the company's strengths and
weaknesses. They should hear from every constituency - board
directors, members of the executive team, employees, customers,
and investors - and ask probing questions of all those they
speak with. Armed with this knowledge and their own skills, they
can weigh competing narratives of the past and learn from
history rather than become its perpetual victim.
RENEWAL
When whole swaths of a company need to be renewed, sequence
is important. Since the board appoints the CEO, it first needs
to look to itself for renewal, including securing trust if it
has lost it. Only then will the CEO have a running start.
The process of board renewal prior to appointing a new CEO
and executive team may take slightly longer when properly
sequenced. However, if done right, it will send a clear message
to investors and stakeholders that the board has gotten the
message, that it is prepared for and capable of taking decisive
action in the best interests of the company, and that its number
one concern is the company's legacy - not its own.
The board must be able to tell when it has put all the right
pieces in place. It can then take a step back from the front
line and let the newly-appointed executive team get on with the
job. Here, too, the balance comes in the knowledge that stepping
back from the front line of crisis management does not mean
disengaging from the responsibility of stewardship.
MANAGING TRANSITIONS
RIM and Yahoo are just two examples of companies going
through difficult transitions. But many companies, both in and
out of the news, are experiencing the same sort of upheaval.
Managing transition is an essential skill that boards and their
directors must possess individually and collectively. Only
boards with the ability to grasp the opportunity presented by
periods of transition will be able to lead from the front, and
avoid being managed from the grave.