(Lucy P. Marcus is Reuters columnist but her opinions are her
own)
By Lucy P. Marcus
Oct 17 Following the proceedings of the News
Corp annual general meeting, one can't help but think of the
proverbial definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and
over again and expecting a different result.
I'm not talking about Rupert Murdoch. He's been doing the
same thing for years and always getting the result he wanted. He
comes away from yet another AGM with the dual roles of CEO and
chairman firmly in hand.
Also, the dual voting stock structure remains so that,
though Rupert Murdoch and his family own approximately 12
percent of the shares, they hold 40 percent of the voting power.
In essence, Rupert Murdoch and his family control the
decisions and destiny of the company relatively unchallenged.
Both Rupert Murdoch and News Corp board member Viet Dinh
made abundantly clear during the board meeting that this was not
going to change. Though the company has gone through the motions
of appointing new independent directors, the choices suggest a
not-so-subtle sense of humor: One of the new independent
directors is the former president of Colombia, Alvaro Uribe, who
was embroiled in a wiretapping scandal of his own.
No, what makes me think of this definition of insanity is
the behavior of investors. For the past couple of years, a
growing number of institutional investors have expressed
concerns over Rupert Murdoch's holding the role of CEO and
chairman and the dual voting stock.
Several of the largest and most well-regarded investors in
the world have challenged the structure of the company and its
corporate governance - and have been completely disregarded.
This year California Public Employees' Retirement System
(CalPERS) and the California State Teachers' Retirement System
(CalSTRS), joined by the Florida State Board of Administration,
UK pension fund Hermes, and several other large institutions,
put forward resolutions, and spoke up at the AGM about dual
shares and in support of appointing an independent chairman.
These suggestions were unceremoniously swatted away.
In most cases institutional investors at this level of clout
and voting power would be able to have some sway. Often they are
the only ones who have real power to effect change in
organizations. In this case, with the dual share structure,
their concerns are easily ignored with little or no negative
repercussions, except for some bad press and tsk-tsking.
There is no doubt that News Corp has been profitable - the
shares have risen 40 percent this year, bringing an impressive
return on the institutions' investment. But it raises a larger
question about principle: If the institutions cannot effect
change at News Corp, and they feel strongly about the issues
they raise about corporate governance - and by extension, about
ethical concerns about the organization's behavior - what is to
be done? Is it time for them to decide that principle and
long-term concerns over the stability of the company trump
short-term profit?
I'm reminded of a conversation I had with the Dean of St.
John the Divine, the Very Rev. Jim Kowalski, for "In the
Boardroom with Lucy Marcus." I asked him if he felt the Church
of England should withdraw its investment in News Corp. As he
noted, "At the end of the day, someone has to be willing, we
have to be willing, to stand up and say 'I'm not going to do
business like that'." The Church of England withdrew its
investment in August.
So the ball is in the court of the institutional investors.
Is it time for them to vote with their feet and withdraw their
money? Is it time for them to invest it instead in the dozens of
companies I've met with in the past year whose boards are
striving to be independent, responsive and responsible? Murdoch
himself seems to think so, tweeting " any shareholders with
complaints should take profits and sell!"
Perhaps it is time they did just that.
( Lucy P. Marcus is a board chair and non-executive director
who is challenging conventional wisdom inside and outside the
board room. She has emerged as the voice setting the agenda on
future proofing boardrooms and companies around the world. The
CEO of Marcus Venture Consulting, she is Professor of Leadership
& Governance at IE Business School and she speaks and writes
about boards and leadership. Lucy has been awarded the Thinkers
50 "Future Thinkers" Award. She can be found on twitter at
@lucymarcus )
