MUMBAI, March 8 Indian shares rose to their highest close in about a month on Friday as lenders such as HDFC Bank gained on growing hopes the central bank will cut interest rates, while energy stocks gained as the government sought to spend more on oil subsidies. HDFC Bank shares provisionally rose 2.25 percent, while mortgage lender HDFC Ltd gained 3.96 percent. Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd gained 1.7 percent after the Indian government sought parliament's approval to spend an additional 247.74 billion rupees ($4.54 billion) on oil subsidies in the current fiscal year that ends in March. The BSE index provisionally rose 1.3 percent, ending at its highest close since Feb. 4 and posting its biggest weekly gain since the week ended on Nov. 30, 2012. The 50-share NSE index gained 1.41 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)