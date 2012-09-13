LONDON, Sept 13 German Bund futures extended
gains on Thursday as some investors doubtful about the efficacy
of the euro zone's latest crisis-fighting plans saw the previous
day's sharp fall as an opportunity to buy the safe-haven debt at
cheaper levels.
"I thought the sell-off was probably worth a couple of
points and then you get back in," a trader said.
"There's probably some fast money taking profit on shorts
and other people looking to re-establish some longs. We're still
in a low rates environment... and by no means out of the woods
in Europe yet."
Bund futures rose as much as 39 ticks on the day to
139.94, but that was still less than half the lossses they
suffered on Wednesday after the German Constitutional Court
backed the euro zone's new bailout fund, keeping the bloc's
crisis-fighting plans on track.