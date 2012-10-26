* HSI -0.8 pct, H-shares -1 pct, CSI300 -2 pct

* China Unicom slumps 7 pct after Q3 earnings disappoint

* Chinese steel sector leads slide after earnings miss

* Bank of China climbs after positive earnings

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 26 China shares tumbled to a three week low on Friday, dragging down Hong Kong markets, as investors took profits on recent outperformers ahead of several key third quarter corporate earnings from major resources companies.

The Hang Seng Index went into the midday trading break down 0.8 percent at 21,642.9, set to snap a ten-day winning streak. Up 0.4 percent on the week, the market still stood a chance of making its eighth straight weekly gain.

In the mainland, weakness in the growth-sensitive material sector drove the CSI300 down 2 percent to its lowest since Sept. 28, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7 percent.

They are down 3.8 and 2.9 percent on the week, respectively -- set for their first weekly loss in a month. Both indices on Friday also broke below a tight 70-point trading range they had held to so far this month.

"I still think there are more gains in Hong Kong, the market is consolidating strong gains now, but inflows are picking up and investors are adding beta," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

In Hong Kong, China Unicom was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, slumping 7 percent to its lowest since Oct 10 after posting third-quarter net profit that lagged market expectations.

But Bank of China (BOC) rose 1 percent in Hong Kong after the country's fourth-largest lender's third-quarter performance easily beat estimates after cutting back on bad-loan provisions.

BOC was the first among the "Big Four" Chinese banks to post earnings this season. Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) and China Construction Bank (CCB) were expected to post their results after the markets' close on Friday.

AgBank was down 1.2 percent, while CCB slipped 0.2 percent. After lagging the market for most of the year, both were up 7.6 percent so far this month and were trading at big valuation discounts to their historical medians.

OFFSHORE CHINA OUTPERFORM ONSHORE PEERS, AGAIN

Offshore Chinese shares are set to outperform onshore peers for a third week in a row. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong is now down 1.6 percent this week, its first weekly loss in five.

Much of the mainland's underperformance this week is driven by weakness in the resources-related sectors, particularly coal, rare earths, steel and aluminum producers.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country's largest coal producer, shed 2.1 percent in Hong Kong, and 1.1 percent in Shanghai ahead of its third-quarter corporate earnings due out later on Friday.

In Hong Kong, China Shenhua is currently trading at a 17 percent discount to its historical 12-month forward earnings multiple and a 28 percent discount to its 12-month forward price-to-book value, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Shares of Chinese steel companies were among the biggest losers after Maanshan Iron & Steel reportedly posted worse than expected third-quarter earnings. Maanshan lost 4.9 percent in Shanghai, with the Shanghai materials sub-index down 3 percent.