MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday on sluggish demand, a stronger rupee and a correction in overseas soybean prices on forecast of rainfall in key producing Argentina.

* U.S. soybean futures fell for a second session, extending two-day losses to nearly 1 percent on expectations of improved crop weather in South America.

* At 0743 GMT, the key January soybean contract was down 0.35 percent at 3,865 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the January soyoil contract fell 0.49 percent to 696.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* "In the spot market edible oil demand is weak. Oil mills are cautiously buying soybeans as overseas demand for soymeal is subdued due to higher prices," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* "The upward trend in the rupee and prospects of bumper rapeseed output are also putting pressure on prices."

* A stronger rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, and trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was trading stronger on Tuesday.

* The rapeseed contract for January dropped 0.71 percent to 3,641 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.75 million hectares as on Dec. 19, compared with 6.36 million hectares a year earlier.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell 40 rupees to 3,922 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 2.15 rupees to 698.25 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed edged down 14 rupees to 3,686 rupees.

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 could fall by nearly 14 percent from a year ago to 9.5 million tonnes due to crop damage, an executive with the country's top soybean processor said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)