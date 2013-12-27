MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian soybean futures fell on
Friday to their lowest level in nearly three weeks on sluggish
demand, while soyoil and rapeseed rose, following gains in
overseas palm oil prices and on expectations the government
would increase import duty on refined palm oil to support local
refiners.
* At 0843 GMT, the benchmark March contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.34 percent at 2,643
ringgit a tonne.
* The key January soybean contract was down 0.64
percent at 3,797 rupees ($61.17)per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 3,762
rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since Dec. 9.
* "Since export demand is weak for soymeal, traders are
cautiously buying soybeans. Indian soymeal is very expensive
compared with prices in the world market," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, and trims
returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was trading stronger on
Friday.
* The January soyoil contract rose 0.80 percent to
696.10 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January
edged up 0.39 percent to 3,586 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.75 million
hectares as on Dec. 19, compared with 6.36 million hectares a
year earlier.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans fell 22 rupees to 3,887 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil
nudged down by 0.05 rupee to 695.60 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur
in Rajasthan state, rapeseed edged down 9 rupees to 3,650
rupees.
* India's soybean production in 2013/14 could fall by nearly
14 percent from a year ago to 9.5 million tonnes due to crop
damage, an executive with the country's top soybean processor
said last week.
* The executive said he hoped the Indian government would
increase duty on imported refined palm oil "very soon" to arrest
the flow.
($1 = 62.0700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)