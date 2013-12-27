MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday to their lowest level in nearly three weeks on sluggish demand, while soyoil and rapeseed rose, following gains in overseas palm oil prices and on expectations the government would increase import duty on refined palm oil to support local refiners.

* At 0843 GMT, the benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.34 percent at 2,643 ringgit a tonne.

* The key January soybean contract was down 0.64 percent at 3,797 rupees ($61.17)per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 3,762 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since Dec. 9.

* "Since export demand is weak for soymeal, traders are cautiously buying soybeans. Indian soymeal is very expensive compared with prices in the world market," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, and trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was trading stronger on Friday.

* The January soyoil contract rose 0.80 percent to 696.10 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January edged up 0.39 percent to 3,586 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.75 million hectares as on Dec. 19, compared with 6.36 million hectares a year earlier.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell 22 rupees to 3,887 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil nudged down by 0.05 rupee to 695.60 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed edged down 9 rupees to 3,650 rupees.

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 could fall by nearly 14 percent from a year ago to 9.5 million tonnes due to crop damage, an executive with the country's top soybean processor said last week.

* The executive said he hoped the Indian government would increase duty on imported refined palm oil "very soon" to arrest the flow. ($1 = 62.0700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)