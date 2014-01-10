MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures eased on Friday on sluggish demand and ahead of a key
demand-supply report due later in the day that is expected to
show higher production estimates for oilseeds.
* However, losses were capped on India's decision to raise
import duties on refined edible oils, including palm oil. The
government increased import duties to 10 percent from 7.5
percent to protect local oilseed growers and refiners against
cheaper supplies from major exporters.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its latest
World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates at 1700 GMT. The
estimates are expected to show an increase in world corn and
soybean inventories, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
* "Duty hike has changed sentiments a bit, but the market is
keenly awaiting the USDA report. It will set the tone of the
market in the short term," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst with
Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.
* At 0832 GMT, the key February soybean contract was
lower 0.37 percent at 3,641.5 rupees ($58.67) per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* India's soymeal exports fell 10.32 percent to 451,314
tonnes in December from a month ago.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Friday, hovering
near two-month lows and stretching losses into a seventh day.
* The February soyoil contract fell 0.57 percent to
671.75 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January
was down 0.50 percent at 3,570 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's rapeseed production is unlikely to rise in 2014
despite increased plantings as cold weather in the top producing
region is seen denting yields, forcing the country to raise
imports of palm and sunflower oil.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans eased 4 rupees to 3,735 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 13 rupees to 3,597 rupees.
($1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)