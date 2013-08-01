MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures gained on Thursday as concerns mounted over soybean output due to heavy rainfall in central India and forecast for more rains in the next three days.

* At 0825 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.31 percent at 2,243 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were up 0.31 percent at $12.10 per bushel.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.51 percent at 3,018 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan can damage soybean crop. At this stage, the crop needs sunshine, but more rainfall is forecast in the coming days," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top soybean producing states, are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days, the weather department said on Thursday.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 11.73 million hectares as of July 25, compared with 10.15 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key August soyoil contract climbed 1.20 percent to 659.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for August rose 0.25 percent to 3,157 rupees per 100 kg.

* The rupee also eased on Thursday against the dollar. A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 4.85 rupees at 666.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 32 rupees to 3,360 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up by 23 rupees to 3,378 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)