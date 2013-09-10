NEW DELHI, Sept 10 Indian sugar futures fell on Tuesday due to expectations of lower festival demand and higher supplies from mills saddled with large inventories.

* The key October contract was down 0.43 percent at 2,989 rupees ($45.77) per 100 kg at 1007 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "There are indications of relatively weak festival demand this time around and the main reason is price rise. People have been complaining of higher inflation," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary general of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The weakness in demand could not have been ill-timed as many market participants believed that rising festival sales would help cut large stocks, Kuvadia said.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producing states in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the start of the monsoon in June, the weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production.

* Spot sugar was unchanged at 3,200 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Commodities house Czarnikow has nearly halved its forecast for the global sugar surplus in 2013/14 to 2.0 million tonnes, far below the prior season's 9.5 million tonnes. ($1 = 65.30 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)