MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian sugar futures eased on
Monday on sluggish demand and rising imports and as stockpile
rose due to a pickup in cane crushing in key producing states.
* The key February sugar contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.21
percent at 3,255 rupees ($60.48) per 100 kg at 1005 GMT.
* Sugar eased by 3 rupees to 3,268 rupees per 100 kg in the
Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* "Demand is muted because of winter season, but supplies
are rising. Ongoing cane crushing is adding to supplies. On top
of it, imports are continuing," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior
analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt. Ltd.
* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like
cold-drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during
winter.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes
in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning
October, a leading industry body said on Thursday.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes
of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar
since the season began in October, turning into a net importer
for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home,
a senior industry official said.
* Mills are struggling to make cane payments as sugar prices
have fallen due to higher supplies and weak demand.
($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)