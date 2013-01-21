MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian sugar futures eased on Monday on sluggish demand and rising imports and as stockpile rose due to a pickup in cane crushing in key producing states.

* The key February sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.21 percent at 3,255 rupees ($60.48) per 100 kg at 1005 GMT.

* Sugar eased by 3 rupees to 3,268 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* "Demand is muted because of winter season, but supplies are rising. Ongoing cane crushing is adding to supplies. On top of it, imports are continuing," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt. Ltd.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold-drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during winter.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning October, a leading industry body said on Thursday.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has contracted to import 920,000 tonnes of raw sugar since the season began in October, turning into a net importer for the first time in two years despite surplus stocks at home, a senior industry official said.

* Mills are struggling to make cane payments as sugar prices have fallen due to higher supplies and weak demand. ($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)