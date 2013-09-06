MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian sugar futures eased in thin volume trade on Friday due to a surplus production forecast for the fourth year in a row and on concerns that the strengthening rupee would make new export deals difficult.

* At 0921 GMT, the key October contract was down 0.13 percent at 3,008 rupees ($45.46) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Even when rupee was at 68 (per dollar) traders were not able to sign exports deals. Now at 65-66, I don't think they can strike any deal," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

"An improvement in overseas prices is needed to make exports viable."

* A strong rupee trims returns of sugar exporters. The partially convertible rupee was at 65.41/42 per dollar versus its close of 66.01/02 on Thursday.

* Demand is likely to rise in spot markets in the coming weeks due to festivals like Ganesh Chathurthi, dealers said.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producing states in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the start of the monsoon on June 1, the weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production.

* Spot sugar eased 3 rupees to 3,029 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Commodities house Czarnikow on Thursday cut its forecast for the global sugar surplus in 2013/14 by around half to 2.0 million tonnes, far below the prior season's 9.5 million tonnes. ($1 = 66.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)