SEOUL Dec 12 Seoul shares opened up on
Monday after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen
the region's budget rules, helping to restore some market
confidence and sending large cap technology issues and refiners
higher.
Shares in LG Electronics, the world's No.3
handset maker, gained 2.1 percent and S-Oil, the
country's No.3 crude oil refiner, advanced 2.7 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.44 percent at 1,901.66 points as of 0003 GMT.
