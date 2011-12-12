SEOUL Dec 12 Seoul shares opened up on Monday after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen the region's budget rules, helping to restore some market confidence and sending large cap technology issues and refiners higher.

Shares in LG Electronics, the world's No.3 handset maker, gained 2.1 percent and S-Oil, the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, advanced 2.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.44 percent at 1,901.66 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)