Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
NEW YORK May 24 U.S. Treasuries extended their price gains on Friday and benchmark 10-year yields dipped below 2 percent as stocks fell and investors reevaluated whether the recent bond selloff is overdone.
Ten-year notes rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from a high of 2.04 percent earlier on Friday.
Yields have largely held above 2 percent since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday spooked investors by saying the Fed may decide to taper bond purchases in the coming few meetings if economic growth is strong.
NEW YORK, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co's financial distress sparked a feeding frenzy among Wall Street lenders keen to give the nuclear developer a lifeline while it reorganizes in bankruptcy, according to court papers and people familiar with the matter.
March 29 Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved its request to sell up to 67,000 diesel vehicles from the 2015 model year, including about 12,000 currently in dealer inventory with approved emissions modifications.