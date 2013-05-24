NEW YORK May 24 U.S. Treasuries extended their price gains on Friday and benchmark 10-year yields dipped below 2 percent as stocks fell and investors reevaluated whether the recent bond selloff is overdone.

Ten-year notes rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from a high of 2.04 percent earlier on Friday.

Yields have largely held above 2 percent since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday spooked investors by saying the Fed may decide to taper bond purchases in the coming few meetings if economic growth is strong.