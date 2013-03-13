BRIEF-Moody's says India would ease debt burden if its reforms are successful
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile
NEW YORK, March 13 The euro extended its declines against the dollar to hit a three-month low on Wednesday as unexpectedly strong U.S. retail sales data boosted optimism about the U.S. economy.
The euro fell as low as $1.2928 on Reuters data, the weakest since Dec. 10. It was last at $1.2937, down 0.7 percent on the day.
CARACAS/TOKYO, June 1 Japanese investment bank Nomura Securities bought about $100 million worth of Venezuelan government bonds last week as part of the same transaction that has landed Goldman Sachs Group Inc in the middle of a political storm, two sources said on Thursday.