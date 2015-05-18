* Commods broker posts $22.6 mln pretax profit

LONDON May 18 Global commodities broker Marex Spectron Group Ltd said on Monday it swung to a pretax profit last year due to revenue increases and cost controls, after posting a loss the previous year.

The group's pretax profit rose to $22.6 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2014, compared to a pretax loss of $6.2 million a year earlier, it said.

Headquartered in London, Marex Spectron's core brokerage businesses are European agricultural products, metals and energy.

The firm said the operating environment was very challenging last year, which saw consolidation across the industry and many clients trimming their broker lists.

"Over the past two years, we have successfully completed a series of initiatives designed to exit underperforming businesses, rationalise our property portfolio, increase efficiency in our control and support operations and focus investment spend on areas where our market share and insight could be most effectively leveraged," John Wall, Marex Spectron's chief executive, said in a statement.

Last year, the firm closed its London distillate desk due to competition among oil products brokers.

The broker is also present in North America and Asia, and growing particularly in metals broking in Hong Kong and metals and biofuels in North America, it added. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Dale Hudson)