(Corrects after official clarification to say Marex Spectron is
expanding its U.S. power team, not re-entering the U.S. power
market, and to say Brian Vooletich will be based in Houston, not
New York)
Dec 12 London-based commodities broker Marex
Spectron Group Ltd said it made three new hires in the United
States as it expands its U.S. power broking team.
The firm appointed Christopher Grosso, Christopher Moster,
and Brian Vooletich to its U.S. power broking team, effective
immediately.
Grosso and Moster join after 15-year careers at interdealer
broker Tullett Prebon Plc, while Vooletich joins from
OTC Global Holdings, where he spent seven years.
Grosso and Moster will be based in the firm's New York
office, while Vooletich will work out of Houston. The trio will
report to Hunter Baldwin, managing director and head of North
America.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)