(Corrects after official clarification to say Marex Spectron is expanding its U.S. power team, not re-entering the U.S. power market, and to say Brian Vooletich will be based in Houston, not New York)

Dec 12 London-based commodities broker Marex Spectron Group Ltd said it made three new hires in the United States as it expands its U.S. power broking team.

The firm appointed Christopher Grosso, Christopher Moster, and Brian Vooletich to its U.S. power broking team, effective immediately.

Grosso and Moster join after 15-year careers at interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc, while Vooletich joins from OTC Global Holdings, where he spent seven years.

Grosso and Moster will be based in the firm's New York office, while Vooletich will work out of Houston. The trio will report to Hunter Baldwin, managing director and head of North America. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)