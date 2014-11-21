Nov 21 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA

* 9M comparable sales at 0.94 billion euros up 1.2 percent from year ago

* 9M comparable EBITDA in total of subsidiaries at 73.9 million euros up 86 percent from year ago

* 9M net loss at 68.1 million euros versus 129,8 million euros year ago

* 9M Group's published EBITDA at 63.7 million euros versus 47.7 million euros year ago

* 9M Net Asset Value on Sep. 30, 2014 at 1.06 billion euros

* 9M net cash at 152.3 million euros

* 9M net debt on Sep. 30, 2014 85 million euros less than on Dec. 31, 2013

Source text: bit.ly/1v2MEnc

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)