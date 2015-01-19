BRIEF-Aqar Real Estate Investments Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago
Jan 19 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA (MIG) :
* Says Piraeus Bank's acquisition of shares from IRF European Finance at 0.2815 euro per share is unilateral
* Says will oppose the transaction between Piraeus Bank and IRF European Finance Piraeus Bank SA :
* Says informed the investment public of the transaction in an earlier stock filing on Dec. 28, 2014 , declined further comment Source text: bit.ly/1yfJG0c
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.