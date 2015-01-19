Jan 19 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA

* Says Piraeus Bank SA acquired 100.4 million of its shares raising its stake by 10.7 percent

* Says Piraeus Bank acquired the shares from IRF European Finance Investment Ltd

* Says Piraeus Bank's stake in the group is now at 28.5 percent corresponding to 267.1 million shares

