NICOSIA Jan 18 Cypriot lender Marfin Popular Bank said on Wednesday its 2011 results would reflect higher impairments because of the deeepening sovereign debt crisis in neighbouring Greece, to which it is heavily exposed.

Provisions for loan impairments mainly related to Greek operations were expected to be higher, and by extension, goodwill related to the Greek operations would be impaired, the bank said in a statement.

Marfin said any goodwill impairment would not have any affect on the existing regulatory capital of the group.

It will issue 2011 results before the end of February.

Marfin is the highest exposed among Cypriot banks to Greek debt. It needs to raise 1.97 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in additional capital by June to meet regulators' capital buffer requirements.

It was due by Jan. 20 to outline its capital boosting plans to the national regulator, which is the central bank. ($1 = 0.7851 euros)