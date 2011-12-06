BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage announces $10 million stock repurchase plan
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces $10 million stock repurchase plan
NICOSIA Dec 6 Cypriot-based lender Marfin Popular said on Tuesday chief executive officer Efthymios Bouloutas had resigned, without giving a reason for his leaving.
The board unanimously elected deputy CEO Christos Stylianides as CEO, the group said.
In early November, the non-executive chairman of Marfin Popular resigned, citing a potential conflict of interest as a major shareholder in attempts to boost capital levels of the bank.
Marfin is one of two Cypriot banks with exposure to Greek debt.
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces $10 million stock repurchase plan
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, June 13 The U.S. government on Tuesday issued a rare alert on the activities of a hacking group it dubbed "Hidden Cobra," saying the group was part of the North Korean government and that more attacks were likely.