NICOSIA Dec 6 Cypriot-based lender Marfin Popular said on Tuesday chief executive officer Efthymios Bouloutas had resigned, without giving a reason for his leaving.

The board unanimously elected deputy CEO Christos Stylianides as CEO, the group said.

In early November, the non-executive chairman of Marfin Popular resigned, citing a potential conflict of interest as a major shareholder in attempts to boost capital levels of the bank.

Marfin is one of two Cypriot banks with exposure to Greek debt.

