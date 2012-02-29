* Marfin takes 1.9 bln euro hit from Greek bonds

* Says plans private placement/new equity issue

* Says to refocus on Cyprus, international banking (Adds detail, name change)

Feb 29 Cypriot bank Marfin Popular plans to raise 1.35 billion euros via an equity issue and focus more on its home market after writedowns on Greek government bonds pushed it to a record full-year net loss of 2.5 billion ($3.3 billion).

Suggesting that it wanted a clean break with Greece, Marfin said it would "reposition itself strategically on its Cyprus home base" for future growth across geographical areas.

The island's second largest bank said the proposed equity issue would be offered either to existing shareholders or to investors via a private placement or both.

Marfin needs the cash to meet European regulators' requirements for banks to have a Core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by the end of June.

Bank executives have confirmed they are talking to potential new investors, but not been more specific.

Marfin said on Wednesday it had factored in a 60 percent impairment in the value of its Greek bonds, writing off some 1.9 billion euros in their nominal value.

Including Marfin, the total losses of Cyprus's three main banks to the Greek sovereign debt writedown now amount to around 3.6 billion euros.

Last week, Bank of Cyprus announced a 1.0 billion loss on a 60 percent writedown on its Greek debt holdings, while the smaller Hellenic a 99.5 million euro loss on a 70 percent writedown.

Marfin said it would also rebrand itself locally as Cyprus Popular Bank, reverting to its previous name. Marfin Popular was created through the three-way merger of Cyprus's Popular Bank, and Greece's Marfin and Egnatia banks in 2006.

Adding a goodwill impairment charge related to Greek operations, the bank said total losses after tax reached 3.33 billion euros. The bank said the goodwill impairment did not affect the group's regulatory capital position.

Unlike its peers, Marfin failed to factor in losses from the higher private sector involvement (PSI) on Greek bonds agreed by the euro zone last year when the bank announced its nine-month results in November.

"We have acknowledged the problem in full transparency which enables us to embark on a new beginning," said Michael Sarris, the non-executive chairman appointed to head the bank in December.

Excluding the Greek writedown and a 1.15 billion provisioning charge, the bank said pre-provision profit increased by 3.2 percent to 388 million euros.

The bank will also raise 600 million euros through exchanging part of the group's outstanding capital securities and subordinated debt into Core Tier 1 capital, and another 400 million which would include divestment of non-core business.

Cyprus's Politis newspaper reported on Wednesday that Russia's second-biggest bank VTB had shown an interest in the bank.

VTB is active in Cyprus via the Russian Commercial Bank.

"The Group has received interest from a number of credible strategic investors, but at present there is nothing to announce" the bank said in response to the VTB report.

($1 = 0.7450 euro) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)