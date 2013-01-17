BRASILIA Jan 16 Marfrig Alimentos, Brazil's second-largest food company focused on meats production, said on Wednesday it raised $600 million through the sale of unsecured bonds that come due in July 2017.

The debt issue was oversubscribed by more than 10 times the $350 million it originally set out to raise, the company said in a regulatory filing. The bonds would pay a 9.875 percent coupon, with the interest paid out twice in the year.

The meat producer with large overseas operations said the bond sale was aimed at improving the company's long-term debt profile. It separately raised 1.05 billion reais ($514.39 million) in a share offer in December aimed at boosting the company's capital base.

More than 90 percent of the buying orders for the bonds came from Europe and the United States, it said.

($1 = 2.0413 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)