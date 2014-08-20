SAO PAULO Aug 20 Marfrig SA,
Brazil's second-largest meatpacker, exported a record amount of
beef and slaughtered its largest number of cows ever in July due
to strong demand and a limited offering outside of Brazil, the
company's CEO said on Wednesday.
"July was the best month, in terms of both exports and
slaughters, in the history of the company," Chief Executive
Officer Sergio Rial said in an interview.
Marfrig slaughtered 250,000 cows in July, well above its
historical average.
Strong demand abroad has helped counter a weaker Brazilian
market, he said. Exports were 45 percent of total sales in July,
up from 40 percent over the second quarter of the year.
Brazilian beef is well positioned to benefit from growing
global demand in emerging markets like the Middle East as
traditional suppliers like the United States and Argentina face
smaller commercial cattle herds, he said.
Robust exports encouraged the company to increase its
installed capacity to 80 percent from just over 70 percent
previously, Rial said.
(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes and Roberto Samora; Editing by Jan
Paschal)