NEW YORK, Oct 1 (IFR) - Bonds issued by Brazilian beef
company Marfrig were tumbling on Thursday following news that
police were conducting a search-and-seizure operation at its
offices.
The company's 8.375% 2018s were down close to 2.5 points to
hit 91.220.
The raid is part of an investigation into alleged
irregularities with the financing of the 2014 election campaign
of the state of Minas Gerais's governor, according to Reuters.
Marfrig "has or had no relationship with the matters being
investigated on this operation," it said in a statement on
Thursday.
The company this week launched an up to US$700m bond tender
as part of an effort to pay down debt with proceeds garnered
from the sale of its European food unit Moy Park.
