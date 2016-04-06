(Adds background)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, April 6 Marfrig Global Foods
SA has agreed to sell three meatpacking and a
livestock confinement unit in Argentina to a subsidiary of
China's Foresun Group for $75 million, in the latest asset sale
by the debt-ridden Brazilian meatpacker.
Under terms of the accord, Black Bamboo Enterprises SA,
which Foresun controls, will take over three meatpacking units
that Marfrig had in the towns of Hughes, Vivoratá and Unquillo,
the São Paulo-based company said in a securities filing on
Wednesday. The confinement unit is based in the town of Monte
Ralo.
According to the filing, Foresun's Black Bamboo agreed to
pay $34 million in cash on Wednesday, with the remaining amount
due over the next 12 months. Marfrig will continue to operate a
meatpacking unit in the Argentine province of San Luis, the
filing added.
Operations for beef exporters based in Argentina, and demand
for related assets, have both improved since a business-friendly
administration took office in December and rapidly lifted taxes
and trade restrictions on the commodity. Some analysts expect
incumbent producers and potential newcomers to enter the
Argentine beef market, one of the world's most renowned but
which, for years, lost global relevance due to the restrictions.
Shares of Marfrig gained 1.6 percent to 6.44 reais on
Wednesday. The stock is up 53 percent in the past 12 months as
chairman and controlling shareholder Marcos Molina stepped up
asset sales outside Brazil to reduce debt.
Ciccra, as Argentina's meat industry and trade chamber is
known, estimates beef exports to increase to 300,000 tonnes next
year from 200,000 tonnes in 2015, while the Aacrea association
of meat producers forecasts 350,000 tonnes. Agriculture
consultancy group Tonelli & Associates put the figure at 400,000
tons.
