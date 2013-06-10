* Deal to be worth between $2.5 bln and $3 bln -source

* Will help Marfrig cut its high debt levels

* News conference scheduled for Monday

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, will pay as much as $3 billion in cash and assumed debt for the Seara Brasil poultry unit of rival Marfrig Alimentos SA, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.

The deal will help JBS, Brazil's dominant beef processor, boost its share of the country's poultry and pork market while helping Marfrig cut its $6.1 billion debt burden racked up after a series of recent takeovers of smaller rivals.

The final value of the transaction will be between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, the source said without saying how much would be in cash and how much in debt. The source declined to identified because he is not authorized to speak about the deal with the press.

JBS and Marfrig have scheduled a news conference in Sao Paulo on Monday where details of the purchase will be explained. Company officials declined to give further details. The company is also expected to file a public statement with securities regulators.

Reuters reported on Saturday that the companies were about to announce JBS's purchase of Seara.

The sale will make Marfrig, Brazil's No. 2 poultry and pork producer, a significantly smaller company. The Seara Brasil unit's sales rose 48 percent in the first quarter of 2013 to 2.05 billion reais, the equivalent of 30 percent of Marfrig revenue in the period.

But it will likely help alleviate worries about Marfrig's high level of debt that have helped pushed its shares 12 percent lower this year.

Marfrig wants to cut that debt this year by at least 2 billion reais, or 15 percent. To that end Marfrig is working to trim operating costs, close inefficient operations and sell assets, Sergio Rial, president of Seara Brasil said on May 14. Rial is slated to become president of Marfrig in 2014.

While rapid consolidation in the Brazilian food processing market has drawn attention from the country's anti-trust regulators and a government concerned about fast-rising food prices, these concerns have been balanced with efforts to help local producers have the financial heft to become international players.

JBS, which has large holdings in the United States, is an example of a company's whose swift growth has met little resistance from anti-trust regulators.

In April, Cade, Brazil's anti-trust regulator approved JBS's purchase of Brazil's Bertin, and 11 smaller meatpackers but said it would monitor JBS's position in the Brazilian beef market.

The JBS purchase of Seara may not raise the same concerns at Cade because Seara's main products are poultry and pork. The current leader in the Brazilian poultry and pork market is meat packer BRF SA.

JBS's first entry into Brazil's poultry market was in May 2012 when it leased assets owned by Frangosul. The Frangosul transaction, though, is primarily aimed at the export market. JBS has poultry operations in the United States through its Pilgrim's Pride brand.

The sale of the Seara Brasil does not include overseas assets such as the Keystone and Moy Park brands held by Seara Foods, the Marfrig unit that controls Seara Brasil.