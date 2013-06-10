(Corrects last paragraph to remove "reais" from estimated range of sale value)

SAO PAULO, June 10 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, will pay $2.75 billion for the Seara Brasil unit of rival Marfrig Alimentos SA, the companies said on Monday.

The purchase will give JBS ownership of Marfrig's Seara-branded Brazilian poultry, pork and processed food business, according to a statement sent to Brazilian securities regulators.

Reuters reported on Saturday that the two companies were about to announce the sale of Seara to JBS. On Sunday Reuters reported the sale would be worth between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

($1 = 2.1311 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)