RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 4 Marfrig Alimentos SA
raised 1.05 billion reais ($495.3 million) in a share
offering aimed at bolstering the capital base of Brazil's
second-biggest food company, according to a securities filing
late Tuesday.
The new stock was offered at 8 reais per share.
The price is a discount to what Marfrig shares have been
trading at the Sao Paulo stock exchange recently and in total
represents less than the 1.49 billion reais the company said it
could raise if additional and supplementary lots to the offering
were subscribed.
The offering comes as Marfrig struggles to cut debt after
acquiring a slew of smaller rivals to better compete in Brazil's
fast-growing market for processed foods.
On Tuesday, the company's shares fell by nearly 16 percent
ahead of the offering, closing at 9.05 reais per share.
