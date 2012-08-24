* Blackstone, Tyson may bid for Marfrig-Bloomberg
* Marfrig hired bank Itaú BBA to help find bidders
* Marfrig, potential bidders, bank did not comment
Aug 24 Marfrig, Brazil's No. 2 meat
producer, is considering selling a stake in a bid to rein in
debt, Bloomberg reported on Friday, saying potential bidders
could include rival Tyson Foods Inc and buyout firm
Blackstone Group LP.
Marfrig expects to raise 2 billion reais ($989 million)
through the sale of a stake in its holding company or in some of
its units, according to the report. The company hired Banco Itaú
BBA to oversee the transaction, the report added.
According to Bloomberg, which cited sources with direct
knowledge of the talks, other potential suitors could include
the private equity units of JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Brazil's Banco Bradesco.
Marfrig, a meatpacker and also a producer of frozen dishes,
chicken nuggets and other processed foods, is struggling to cut
debt after making 20 acquisitions over five years to compete
with bigger rival Brasil Foods, the report added.
A media office representative said the company does not
comment on "market speculation." Calls to JPMorgan's and
Bradesco's São Paulo offices were not immediately answered.
Efforts to reach Tyson were unsuccessful.
A spokesman for Blackstone in New York was immediately
unavailable for comment. Itaú BBA will not comment on the
report, a spokesman said by phone.