BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
MUMBAI May 2 India-focused private equity firm Jacob Ballas, backed by New York Life International, has invested $38 million in Marg Karaikal Port, a unit of MARG Ltd , for a minority stake, the south Indian infrastructure firm said on Wednesday.
The port will use the funds to expand capacity to 28 million metric tonnes per annum, it said in a statement.
MARG Karaikal Port is an all-weather port on the south east coast of India.
Last year, Ascent Capital invested about 2 billion rupees to pick a minority stake in the firm..
The Indian Infrastructure Fund backed by India's IDFC and Citigroup had invested in the port in 2010.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding