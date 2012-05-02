MUMBAI May 2 India-focused private equity firm Jacob Ballas, backed by New York Life International, has invested $38 million in Marg Karaikal Port, a unit of MARG Ltd , for a minority stake, the south Indian infrastructure firm said on Wednesday.

The port will use the funds to expand capacity to 28 million metric tonnes per annum, it said in a statement.

MARG Karaikal Port is an all-weather port on the south east coast of India.

Last year, Ascent Capital invested about 2 billion rupees to pick a minority stake in the firm..

The Indian Infrastructure Fund backed by India's IDFC and Citigroup had invested in the port in 2010.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)