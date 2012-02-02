* Q3 net profit 840 mln rupees vs. forecast 815.8 mln

* Q3 sales rise 29 pct

* Sees no early improvement in margins

MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian consumer products maker Marico Ltd sees no early improvement in margins and will rely on volume growth to maintain performance, a senior company executive said.

Marico, whose flagship products include hair oil brand Parachute and edible oil brand Saffola, earlier reported a stronger-than-expected 21 percent rise in third-quarter profit to 840 million Indian rupees ($17 million).

Sales increased 29 percent to 10.6 billion rupees from a year earlier, with a volume growth of 20 percentage points.

Analysts on average estimated a net profit of 815.8 million rupees on sales of 9.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But EBITDA margins before non-comparable items fell to 12.7 percent for the three months to Dec. 31 from 13.7 percent in the same period a year earlier as the company's cost of goods, particularly for coconut oil, rose 290 basis points.

"Prices of inputs have eased slightly. But we need to wait and watch for another 6-8 weeks to gauge the correct trend of raw material prices and hence we have issued a cautionary note," said Chaitanya Deshpande, the company's executive vice-president and head of investor relations and mergers and acquisitions.

The company raised prices by about 2 percent in select products in its coconut oil portfolio during the quarter, and said this could have some impact on volumes.

Prices of copra, a key raw material that accounts for 40 percent of the company's costs, rose 4 percent in the quarter compared with the same period a year earlier but are up 44 percent since last April.

The company, which has a market value of $1.9 billion, will spend 1.3 billion to 1.5 billion rupees ($26.4 million to $30.5 million) on capital projects in the current fiscal year ending March 31.

In September, Deshpande told Reuters the company expected a 10-11 percent rise in net profit in the current fiscal year.

Revenue in Marico's consumer products business rose 38 percent to 7.16 billion rupees. This was helped by "judicious" pricing and steady volume growth in the coconut oil segment and the Saffola edible oil business, Deshpande said.

Its international business, which contributes 23 percent of overall revenue, clocked growth of 39 percent, boosted by its acquisitions of 85 percent of International Consumer Products in Vietnam in February 2011. Organic growth in the international business was at 16 percent on a year-on-year basis.

"The business environment in Bangladesh has been challenging and it is expected to stay that way for a while," Deshpande said, noting high inflation and a sharp fall in the value of the Bangladeshi taka versus the dollar, which has pushed up costs.

Bangladesh represents 40-45 percent of the company's international business.

The Kaya skincare business posted loss of 145 million rupees, though revenue grew 21 percent.

Marico said new rules mandating standard package sizes would not have a significant business impact, even though some of its products do not currently comply.

Marico's shares closed 2.1 percent higher at 153.25 rupees rupees in a firm Mumbai market. ($1 = 49.27 rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ted Kerr)