* Says tough competition pushed down prices
* Plans to issue bonus shares
CAIRO, March 5 Egypt's Maridive and Oil
Services, the biggest oil services company by fleet
size in the Middle East, reported a 32 percent drop in net
profit in 2011, when tough competition pushed industry prices
lower, the firm said on Monday.
Maridive's unaudited net profit fell to $42.11 million, down
from $61.77 million in the same period a year earlier, a report
from the company's board said, without providing a reason for
the drop.
The board also said it was distributing one bonus share for
every seven shares held.
Revenue rose to $391.3 million from $322.3 million.
Maridive, which serves BP Plc, Kuwait Oil Company,
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Saudi Aramco, Qatargas, Total
and other oil companies, owns over 60 marine units and
had contracted to get about six vessels and one barge by 2012.
Oilfield services companies were hit hard in the 2008 global
financial crisis, with oil and gas producers cutting spending.
Some service companies have recently begun to see new orders.
Maridive said in its report on Monday it had one new
contract in Brazil for $234 million and another for over $25
million to rent marine units for four years, which the company
expects to receive by April 2012.
"In general, the industry has seen severe competition from
other firms operating in the field because of the number of new
units that came in with lower prices," the report said.
Shares in Maridive were trading at 1.6 percent lower, while
Egypt's benchmark share index dipped 0.4 percent.