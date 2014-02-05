BRIEF-Sunway International enters agreement with Guotai Junan And Easy One
* Company entered into placing agreement with Guotai Junan And Easy One
HELSINKI Feb 5 Finnish textile and design company Marimekko said it was cutting jobs after booking a loss in the fourth quarter due to a costly expansion in the United States and weak consumer spending in Europe.
Marimekko, known for its bold and colourful prints, posted a quarterly operating loss of 600,000 euros ($810,600) compared to break-even a year earlier. Net sales fell 1 percent to 25.5 million euros.
It said it was cutting 65 jobs in Finland and the United States and would revamp its design business by hiring a new creative director. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Loblaw Companies Limited announces normal course issuer bid