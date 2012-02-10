* Forecasts 2012 sales to grow more than 10 pct

* Sees 2012 operating profit at least doubling

* Shares rise 11 pct, highest level in 8 months (Recasts with strong outlook, adds analyst comment and share reaction)

HELSINKI, Feb 10 Finnish clothing and textiles group Marimekko expects its operating profit to double in 2012, raising hopes that overseas expansion is bearing fruit.

Marimekko, known for its bold and colourful fabric prints, has been opening new stores around the world over the past few years . It plans to open up to 20 new stores this year in countries including the United States, Australia and China.

The expansion has been costly, and October-December operating profit fell 27 percent to 1.6 million euros ($2.1 million) from a year ago while sales rose 7 perent.

Marimekko said its investments were finally becoming profitable and forecast full-year sales to rise more than 10 percent.

Finland still accounted for more than 60 percent of the group's full-year net sales, with Scandinavia and central and southern Europe its next biggest market at about 18 percent of net sales.

North America represented 6.5 percent of net sales and Asia-Pacific 11 percent.

The company was cautious on the outlook for consumer spending.

"Even though the world economy is estimated to grow by nearly 3 percent (this year), driven by growth in Asia, and the latest news on the US economy is cautiously optimistic, the uncertainty may impact consumers' purchasing behaviour in all markets."

Retailers across Europe have seen profits and sales squeezed as government spending cuts, inflation and rising unemployment undermine consumer confidence.

Marimekko shares rose 12 percent to 14.27 euros by 0908 GMT, the highest level in over eight months.

"The guidance is clearly higher than the market consensus for this year," said Pohjola analyst Jari Raisanen.

"The average market forecast will be increased, at least as much as the share is up," he added. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)