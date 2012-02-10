HELSINKI Feb 10 Finnish clothing and textiles group Marimekko reported on Friday a drop in fourth-quarter profit due to changes in its distribution network and investments.

October-December operating profit fell 27 percent to 1.6 million euros ($2.1 million) from a year ago, while sales grew around 7 percent to 23.6 million euros.

Operating profit for 2011 was 3.5 million euros on the sales of 77.4 million euros.

Marimekko said it plans to open up to 20 new stores this year around the world to secure future growth. The group expects net sales to grow more than 10 percent and operating profit to at least double in 2012. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom, Editing by Mark Potter)