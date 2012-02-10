HELSINKI Feb 10 Finnish clothing and
textiles group Marimekko reported on Friday a drop in
fourth-quarter profit due to changes in its distribution network
and investments.
October-December operating profit fell 27 percent to 1.6
million euros ($2.1 million) from a year ago, while sales grew
around 7 percent to 23.6 million euros.
Operating profit for 2011 was 3.5 million euros on the sales
of 77.4 million euros.
Marimekko said it plans to open up to 20 new stores this
year around the world to secure future growth. The group expects
net sales to grow more than 10 percent and operating profit to
at least double in 2012.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
