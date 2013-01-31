(Adds detail)
HELSINKI Jan 31 Finnish clothing retailer
Marimekko said a weak European economy was hitting
sales, and forecast 2013 operating profit to be flat at best.
The company, known for its colourful prints, said on
Thursday that while an expansion in Asian and U.S. markets would
help sales grow over 5 percent in 2013, operating profit would
be lower or at the same level as last year.
Fourth-quarter operating profit fell 99 percent, it said.
Last week, Marimekko said weak consumer spending and
higher-than-expected expansion costs hit profitability in 2012.
It opened 19 new stores last year, including 12 outside Finland.
It said on Thursday it would step up its expansion into
markets beyond Finland where it is one of the most ubiquitous
brands.
