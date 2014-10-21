UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
Oct 21 Marimekko Oyj
* Says changes net sales estimate for 2014
* Sees net sales for 2014 to be lower than estimated and operating profit estimate remains unchanged
* Says net sales of Marimekko group in 2014 are forecasted to be about at same level as in 2013
* Says operating profit excluding non-recurring items is estimated at 4-8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.