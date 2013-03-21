BRIEF-Runway Global Holdings seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, March 21 Marimekko Oyj : * Initiates statutory negotiations over job cuts in
in Sulkava and Kitee * Says sees permanent reduction of 60 employees at most (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's No.1 hypermarket chain had been loss-making in China