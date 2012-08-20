* EU plans to slash sulphur content in shipping fuels
* Scrubbers expected to become standard on ships
* Alternative fuels sought to cut costs for refiners, ships
By Julia Payne and Claire Milhench
LONDON, Aug 20 A European crackdown on pollution
from ships will require billions of dollars worth of investment
by shipping firms on filter technology and by refineries on
upgrades to produce cleaner fuels - burdens they can ill afford.
The shipping industry is already struggling due to poor
global demand and overcapacity, which have pushed freight rates
to unprofitable levels for many operators. European refineries
are under pressure from high crude costs, cheap refined product
imports and weak demand.
To comply with new European Union laws, shipping companies
now face extra costs of 2.6 billion to 11 billion euros
($3.2-$13.6 billion) to switch fuels or to fit exhaust filters
that would scrub out the sulphur in marine fuel oil.
The new rules require that the sulphur content in shipping
fuels fall to 0.1 percent from 1 percent by 2015 in "sulphur
emission control areas" in the Baltic, North Sea and English
Channel. In other EU waters, they will be limited to 0.5 percent
sulphur by 2020, in line with global International Maritime
Organization rules.
EU rules have already forced ships to cut sulphur emissions
in harbours.
FUEL OIL DILEMMA
Burning cleaner marine diesel would be a quick fix that
would meet the requirements, but it currently trades at a $350
per tonne premium to fuel oil, which has 1 to 3.5 percent
sulphur content and which most ships use.
What's more, Europe is structurally short of diesel, and its
older, less complex refineries cannot retool to produce more
diesel without significant investment and lengthy shutdowns.
Switching back and forth between fuels as ships enter the
low-sulphur zones could damage a ship's engines, according to
Sigurd Jenssen, director of Exhaust Gas Cleaning at engineering
firm Wärtsila Environmental Solutions.
Another option is for ships to use exhaust filters or
"scrubbers" to prevent the sulphur in fuel oil from entering the
environment. It transforms the harmful gaseous oxides into
neutral sulphates, which can be dumped in the sea.
Scrubbers resemble big car exhaust systems and range in
price depending on the size of the engine. A scrubbing system
for a 14 megawatt engine of a 150,000 tonne suezmax oil tanker
would weigh over 22 tonnes and for a 55 MW engine around 86
tonnes.
Lindsay Sword, a senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, expects
scrubbing to become fairly standard on ships.
"It's not a really proven and well used technology yet, but
we cannot see how the refining industry globally would be able
to cope otherwise," she said.
"What would they blend into their existing fuel oil pool to
get the sulphur content down from 3.5 percent? It would need
something very low sulphur. It just would not make any economic
sense for them to do it."
The technology has passed regulatory hurdles and is starting
to be used.
Scrubber-maker Hamworthy, a UK subsidiary of
Finland's Wärtsila, sold its first systems for commercial use at
the start of this year. Its main competitor, Sweden's Alfa Laval
, has also recently sold its first systems.
ONE ALTERNATIVE
The most expensive option for refiners would be to upgrade
plants to produce more diesel, which could cost at least $500
million.
Instead they are looking for cheaper alternatives to avoid
being stuck with a lot of unsold heavy fuel oil, which is a
blend of low-sulphur diesel with the high-sulphur tarry residue
left after the distillation of crude.
One possibility is MSAR, a low-cost substitute developed by
Quadrise Fuels International, which has a market
capitalisation of about $54 million.
With this technology, refiners blend water and speciality
chemicals into the tarry residue, instead of diesel, to produce
a cheaper, cleaner fuel albeit with about the same sulphur
content as fuel oil.
MSAR brings down the costs for refiners and enables them to
sell the diesel that would otherwise have gone into blending,
increasing profitability.
Quadrise says a refiner can install its technology for
around $50 million, without the need for a prolonged shutdown,
and that a 200,000 barrel-per-day refinery could boost profits
by about $100 million per year.
Shipping companies could save money by buying MSAR fuel,
which would help offset the expense of still having to install a
scrubber to meet the EU requirements.
Quadrise has partnered with Denmark's Maersk to
conduct sea trials of MSAR fuel for over a year. Commercial use
of the new fuel is expected to start next year after the trials
wrap up.
"Within 12 months, we would expect to have entered the
commercial phase," Quadrise Executive Chairman Ian Williams said
in an interview.
"The combination of our fuel and a scrubber would put a
shipping company in a better position financially than fuel oil
and a scrubber," Williams said. "There would be savings of
approximately $1 million per annum per vessel."