BRIEF-S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis
(Adds quotes)
Jan 9 Marine Harvest Asa Chief Executive Alf Helge Aarskog told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference on Monday:
* Expects company to resume exports of Norwegian salmon to China in Q1 or Q2. Exports made possible by the recent normalisation of diplomatic and political ties
* "It's a market with great potential, so we have high hopes for China."
* Reiterates forecast of global salmon supply to rise by about 3 percent in 2017
* Says price of Norwegian farmed salmon hasn't hit an upper limit despite surge in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
KHARTOUM, May 30 Sudan's cabinet has approved a ban on importing agricultural and animal products from Egypt, Sudan's state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday, escalating trade tensions between the neighbours.