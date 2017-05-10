OSLO, May 10 (Reuters) -
** World's top salmon farmer Marine Harvest says
salmon exports to China still slow despite recent normalisation
of Norway-China trade relations
** CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog says industry needs more specifics,
including agreements on import standards and veterinary
certificates, to getting trade started
** CEO says it now mostly hinges on practicalities of
bureaucracy; the intentions from both parties are good
** Marine Harvest said China and Hong Kong in the first
quarter bought around 17,400 tonnes of salmon from producers
globally, down 13.4 pct from Q4 and compared to 13,900 tonnes in
Japan and 10,300 tonnes in South Korea/Taiwan
** CEO says obviously there is more potential in China and
Hong Kong
** Norway re-established relations with China late last year
after frozen ties since the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to
dissident Liu Xiaobo in 2010
** Norway's fisheries minister Per Sandberg plans to visit
China in late May
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)