* Norway's food safety authority (NFSA) said on Friday it suspects a pancreatic disease outbreak at a Marine Harvest fish farm in Norway

* The location of the outbreak is at sea site 12624 in the Flatanger municipality in Nord-Troendelag, mid-Norway

* NFSA told Reuters there are 1.6 million fish at the site with an average weight of 1.1 kilo

* NFSA says, if the disease is confirmed, the fish has to be moved from the site or killed

* Norwegian rules say the area from Nord-Troendelag and to the north should be free of pancreatic disease

* NFSA says a decision is up to the operator Marine Harvest

* Marine Harvest spokesman Ola Helge Hjetland says one fish at the location has shown PD, and that the FDSA is now doing more tests

* Hjetland says Marine Harvest still hopes that tests will show that the location has no outbreak of PD but if that is the case the fish will be moved to locations further south in Norway

* Shares in Marine Harvest were down 2.1 percent at 0915 GMT, lagging an Oslo benchmark index down 0.5 percent